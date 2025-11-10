KPIT Technologies Q2 results: Profit dips 17% to ₹169 crore, revenue up 8%

Auto industry-focused KPIT Technologies on Monday reported a 17 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 169.08 crore for the September quarter.
The Pune-headquartered company had posted a profit of Rs 203.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
The company's revenue from operations increased by 7.9 per cent to Rs 1,587.71 crore in Q2 FY26, as compared to Rs 1,471.41 crore in Q2 FY25.
Seen quarter-over-quarter, profit saw a dip of 1.6 per cent while revenue rose by 3.18 per cent.
"Our strategic investments, such as the Caresoft Engineering Solutions Business acquisition closure in Q2 and the stake increase in NDream coupled with the investment in helm.ai in Q3, are strengthening our foundation and expanding our capabilities, Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT, said.
The company's TCV (total contract value) for new deals won during the quarter under review stood at USD 232 million.
KPIT Technologies added 334 employees during the quarter, bringing its total staff count to 12,879.
