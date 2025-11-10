Hindustan Media Ventures Q2 results: PAT down 27.32% at ₹10.08 crore

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd on Monday reported a 27.32 per cent decline in profit after tax at Rs 10.08 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025 impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 13.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 196.87 crore as against Rs 171.99 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 213.63 crore as compared to Rs 193.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. Cost of materials consumer was higher at Rs 56.24 crore as against Rs 48.5 crore in the same period last fiscal.