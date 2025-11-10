SJVN Q2 results: Net profit dips 30% to ₹308 cr; plans to raise ₹1k cr

SJVN Ltd on Monday posted a 30 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 307.80 crore in the September quarter, and announced a fundraising plan of Rs 1,000 crore.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 439.90 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

SJVN Ltd saw a total income of Rs 1,078.29 crore, down from Rs 1,108.43 crore in the July-September period of FY25.

During the quarter, total expenses mounted to Rs 658.47 crore, from Rs 528.88 crore in the same period a year ago.