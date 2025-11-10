Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SJVN Q2 results: Net profit dips 30% to ₹308 cr; plans to raise ₹1k cr

SJVN Q2 results: Net profit dips 30% to ₹308 cr; plans to raise ₹1k cr

It had clocked a net profit of ₹439.90 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing

Q2 earnings, Q2 result
During the quarter, total expenses mounted to ₹658.47 crore, from ₹528.88 crore in the same period a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SJVN Ltd on Monday posted a 30 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 307.80 crore in the September quarter, and announced a fundraising plan of Rs 1,000 crore.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 439.90 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

SJVN Ltd saw a total income of Rs 1,078.29 crore, down from Rs 1,108.43 crore in the July-September period of FY25.

During the quarter, total expenses mounted to Rs 658.47 crore, from Rs 528.88 crore in the same period a year ago.

SJVN said its board has also approved "raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crores through securitisation of balance future revenue/return on equity (ROE) of Natpha Jhakri Hydro Electric Project (1,500 MW) for achievement of target for FY 2025-26 under the National Monetization Pipelines."  It also approved the appointment of Sipan Kumar Garg as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Garg has been serving as the Director (Finance) of THDC India Ltd since August 17, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q2 results today: ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power, and more on Nov 10

Q2 results today: Bajaj Steel, Poly Medicure, BMW among 113 firms on Nov 8

Trent Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹377 crore, revenue up nearly 16%

Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

Bajaj Auto posts highest ever quarterly revenue and PAT in Q2FY26

Topics :Company ResultsQ2 resultsSJVNL

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story