Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / WeWork India Q2FY26 results: PAT drops to ₹6.4 cr; revenue rises to ₹585 cr

WeWork India Q2FY26 results: PAT drops to ₹6.4 cr; revenue rises to ₹585 cr

Total income, however, rose to ₹585.54 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal, from ₹499.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

WeWork
Launched in 2017, WeWork India, which provides flexible workspaces to corporates, has presence in eight major cities with 70 operational centres spanning 7.8 million square feet | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm WeWork India Management Ltd on Monday reported a sharp plunge in consolidated net profit to ₹6.4 crore in the latest quarter ended September, on a higher base effect.

Its net profit stood at ₹203.74 crore in the year-ago period, driven by a deferred tax credit.

Total income, however, rose to ₹585.54 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal, from ₹499.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Launched in 2017, WeWork India, which provides flexible workspaces to corporates, has presence in eight major cities with 70 operational centres spanning 7.8 million square feet.

WeWork India said its portfolio would expand in the second half of this fiscal with about 11,000 desks under fitout, a further 3,000 desks awaiting landlord handover, and 15,000 desks under LOI. This will help in increasing the portfolio to 10 million sq ft.

"Our Q2 results signify a defining moment in WeWork India's journey. With record revenue, expanding margins, and our first IndAS PAT-positive quarter, we have demonstrated that flexibility and profitability can coexist at scale," Karan Virwani, the company's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said.

He noted that the company is evolving beyond physical spaces into a full-stack ecosystem of workspace solutions, services, and technology.

"WeWork India is creating sustainable environments that empower organisations and impact communities to do their best work. We are not just growing faster; we are growing smarter, driving record revenues and expanding margins while delivering long-term value. This is proof that a sustainable, tech-enabled workspace model can power the future of work in India," Virwani said.

WeWork India was recently listed on the stock exchanges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SJVN Q2 results: Net profit dips 30% to ₹308 cr; plans to raise ₹1k cr

Hindustan Media Ventures Q2 results: PAT down 27.32% at ₹10.08 crore

Q2 results today: ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power, and more on Nov 10

Q2 results today: Bajaj Steel, Poly Medicure, BMW among 113 firms on Nov 8

Trent Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹377 crore, revenue up nearly 16%

Topics :WeWorkWeWork in IndiaWeWork IndiaQ2 results

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story