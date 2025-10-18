Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Licious reports 16% revenue growth at ₹795 cr in FY25; losses narrow 45%

Licious reports 16% revenue growth at ₹795 cr in FY25; losses narrow 45%

Licious' growth reflects the early impact of its omnichannel strategy, which integrates its online delivery network with an expanding retail presence

Licious
Licious
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Online meat and seafood retailer Licious returned to double-digit growth in FY25, with revenue rising 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹795 crore, compared to ₹685 crore in the previous fiscal year.
 
The company also tightened its cost structure, significantly reducing losses. Its Ebitda loss fell 45 per cent to ₹163 crore in FY25, from ₹296 crore in FY24, according to regulatory filings.
 
Continuing this momentum in the current fiscal, Licious reported a 42 per cent YoY revenue growth to ₹530 crore in the first half of FY26, up from ₹374 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company now serves 1.2 million monthly customers across 20 cities, with online sales contributing more than 85 per cent of total revenue.
 
Licious’ growth reflects the early impact of its omnichannel strategy, which integrates its online delivery network with an expanding retail presence. The company has crossed 50 branded outlets, including stores under the My Chicken and More brand acquired in February FY25. It plans to increase the count to 80 outlets by the end of FY26.
 
To enhance last-mile efficiency, Licious is investing in delivery density. Its 30-minute delivery service, Licious Flash, now covers about 60 per cent of online customers, boosting order frequency and repeat purchases. The company said omnichannel users spend more than digital-only buyers, with repeat orders generating 30 per cent higher average revenue per user (ARPU). Licious also added 50 new delivery hubs to strengthen its logistics network.
 
India’s meat market was valued at $55.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $114.4 billion by 2033, driven by rising protein intake, lifestyle shifts, and growing demand for hygienic sourcing.
 
Licious was last valued at $1.5 billion in a 2023 funding round. Its investors include Temasek, Vertex Ventures, and Bertelsmann Investments. The company is reportedly eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) by 2026.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank Q2 profit rises 76% on lower provisions; NIM narrows

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit rises to ₹1,238 cr, revenue at ₹19,607 cr

ICICI Bank Q2 results: Profit up 5% at ₹12,359 cr aided by low provisions

Yes Bank Q2 net profit rises 18% to ₹654 cr on higher non-interest income

HDFC Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 11% to Rs 18,641 crore

Topics :LiciousIndian corporatesStart-up revenue

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story