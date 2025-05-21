EIH Q4 results: PAT up 6% to Rs 261.62 cr on strong demand across segments

EIH Ltd, owner and operators of Oberoi and Trident brands of hotels, reported a 6 per cent rise in its March quarter net profit on improved demand in both business and leisure segments.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 261.62 crore in January-March - the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 financial year - was compared with Rs 247.59 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a company statement.

"The company delivered its best-ever performance, reflecting sustained operational excellence and continued demand across both business and leisure segments," it said.

Revenue was up 11 per cent at Rs 866 crore while EBITDA rose 13 per cent to Rs 389 crore.

"These record results mark a milestone year and the strongest financial performance in EIH Limited's history. They reflect the company's unwavering focus on operational excellence and underscore the enduring appeal of our brand. With a robust financial position, EIH Limited is well-positioned to drive continued growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders," the statement said.

For the full fiscal, the firm posted a 14 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 769.90 crore on a revenue of Rs 2,880 crore.

EIH said it has a robust pipeline of 21 properties to be completed by 2029, comprising 19 hotels, 2 luxury boats, and a Nile cruiser.

This expansion includes eight hotels to be owned, invested in, and operated directly or through joint ventures by EIH, 13 properties (including the 2 luxury boats and a Nile cruiser) to be managed by The Oberoi Group.

The development pipeline spans 12 hotels in India and 9 international hotels and cruises across London, Egypt, Bhutan, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia.

Upon completion, 16 hotels (including the boats and cruiser) will operate under the Oberoi brand and five hotels under the Trident brand, representing a total inventory of approximately 1,473 keys.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group, commented, "This has been a milestone year for EIH Limited, delivering record financial results. Our robust performance reflects our long-term vision, strong governance, and unwavering commitment to excellence. With a solid financial foundation, we are well-positioned to drive strategic growth across key markets while creating sustained value for all our stakeholders." Vikram Oberoi, CEO, The Oberoi Group, further added, "These results highlight the relentless dedication of our teams and their pursuit of operational excellence. As we continue to expand our footprint, we remain steadfast in delivering exceptional guest experiences driven through our values and culture that places our guests and their wellbeing at the centre of everything we do." EIH's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share (75 per cent on the face value of Rs 2 each) for the financial year 202425.