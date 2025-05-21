RVNL Q4 results: Net profit falls 4% to ₹459 crore, dividend declared

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹459.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), down nearly 4 per cent from ₹478.56 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24).
However, profit surged 47 per cent on a sequential basis, compared to ₹311.44 crore reported in Q3 FY25.
The PSU's revenue from operations stood at ₹6,426.88 crore in Q4 FY25, slightly lower than ₹6,714.01 crore reported in Q4 FY24. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose sharply from ₹4,567.38 crore in Q3 FY25.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company also recommended the final dividend of ₹1.72 per equity share, subject to the approval by members of the company.
Shares of RVNL last traded at ₹412.10 apiece on BSE at the close of market on Wednesday.