Maruti Q4FY25 results: Net profit drops 4.3% amid tepid car sales

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday reported a 4.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024-25, falling to Rs 3,711 crore, due to a continued slump in small car sales and weak demand in urban markets.

In the January–March quarter of 2024-25, domestic sales of India’s largest carmaker stood at 519,546 units, marking a modest Y-o-Y growth of 2.8 per cent. For the full financial year, its domestic sales reached 1.901 million units, up just 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

MSIL chairman R C Bhargava said that the larger part of the sales growth is being recorded in the rural market. "Bigger urban centres have become congested. I do not know how much growth can be expected from there," he stated during the post-results press conference.

He said that the rise in exports played a large part in the company’s strong annual revenue growth amid the domestic slump. MSIL's consolidated net profit for the entire 2024-25 stood at Rs 13,955 crore, which was 5.6 per cent more Y-o-Y.

"Export growth in volume sales terms was as high as 17 per cent in 2024-25. Maruti exported 322,000 units in 2024-25. It is the highest ever achieved. I think we have a 43 per cent share in total passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India. In 2025-26, the situation is going to be very similar," he noted.

"Our expectation is that we will try and increase exports by about 20 per cent in 2025-26 and that is going to be the main driver of our total production, of our sales, of our profits," he stated.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the PV industry’s volume sales are expected to grow by not more than one to two per cent in 2025-26. "I think Maruti will try and do a little better than that. We are doing better not because of the domestic performance. We are doing better because exports have been very buoyant," he stated.

When asked about the turmoil in the global trade market after the United States’ imposition of tariffs, he replied: "I am not that pessimistic that the global market will go into recession, and people will hold their money and will not buy cars. I think all of these things are going to get worked out in the next two to three months. There might be some slight slowing down in global growth rates, but I do not think it is going to be anywhere near a recession. I am fairly confident that the segment in which we sell our cars, that segment is not going to be adversely affected."

He said that Maruti’s exports were not going to be affected by the tariffs because it is not exporting cars to the United States. "I do not see that many countries in the world, if any at all, are going to follow the example of the United States and also raise high tariffs on imports, because the countries where we export are countries which actually want these cars, because they do not have an automobile industry," he stated. MSIL exports cars to countries in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

On the issue of the Indian government contemplating reduction on import duties on cars, he said: "I do not fear competition. I think Maruti can compete with anyone. I think the government is looking into this and negotiating the trade barriers. I am one who feels that the barriers should come down."

MSIL will be spending something around Rs 8,000–9,000 crore as the capital budget in 2025-26. "The first unit of the new Kharkhoda plant is already commissioned. The second unit’s construction work will continue. We have to see the market situation to decide exactly when we want to commission it," he said.

The domestic sales of the first electric vehicle (EV) of MSIL will start before the end of September. "This year’s EV production will largely be exported. I think the annual production of EVs, in the 6–7 months that we are talking about, will be somewhere near 70,000 units, the bulk of which will be exported. We will also be launching one more SUV later this year," he stated.

He stated that MSIL’s dealer inventory is the lowest in the industry. "At the end of the year, our dealers have 28 days of inventory, whereas I think the average for the others was about 38 days. We will try and keep this inventory level at a figure where the dealer is able to meet customer demands without making the customer wait. But on the other hand, he will not have the inventory which remains with him for long periods of time," he mentioned.

Bhargava also announced that all MSIL cars will have six airbags this year. "So, from the safety point of view, the government was very keen that six airbags should be in all cars. We will implement this desire of the government, and that will help us," he stated.