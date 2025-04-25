Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Oriental Hotels Q4 results: Profit rises to ₹18 cr, income jumps to ₹133 cr

Oriental Hotels Q4 results: Profit rises to ₹18 cr, income jumps to ₹133 cr

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share (compared to Rs 0.50 per equity share in the previous financial year), subject to shareholder approval

Q4, Q4 results
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Oriental Hotels Ltd, an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, reported a standalone profit of Rs 17.69 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company had posted a profit of Rs 16.33 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company's profit stood at Rs 44.52 crore, compared to Rs 55.34 crore in the previous year.

Total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 133.36 crore, up from Rs 110.73 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, total income grew to Rs 444.63 crore, compared to Rs 409.01 crore recorded in the previous year.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share (compared to Rs 0.50 per equity share in the previous financial year), subject to shareholder approval.

"In Q4 FY25, Oriental Hotels Ltd reported revenue of Rs 133 crore, a 20 per cent increase over the previous year, driven by a 15 per cent rise in average room rates. This resulted in an EBITDA of Rs 40 crore, marking a 33 per cent growth," said company Managing Director and CEO Pramod Ranjan in a company statement.

This fiscal year, Oriental Hotels Ltd achieved its highest-ever revenue of Rs 445 crore, with a strong PAT of Rs 45 crore, he added.

He expressed confidence that the completion of significant asset upgrades across the portfolio, sustained sector demand, and the revival of inbound arrivals would contribute to double-digit revenue growth in the coming quarters.

The company owns seven hotels, including Taj Coromandel in Chennai, Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa in Chennai, Taj Malabar Resort and Spa in Cochin, Vivanta in Coimbatore, Vivanta in Mangalore, Gateway Madurai, and Gateway Coonoor, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

