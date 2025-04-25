NDTV Q4 results: Loss deepens to Rs 62 cr as production costs weigh

News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 61.97 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025 on account of strategic moves to scale its presence, modernise infrastructure, and unlock long-term value.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.68 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal.

However, its consolidated total income was up 8.28 per cent to Rs 128.24 crore during the period under review compared to Rs 118.43 crore in the year-ago period, NDTV said in an exchange filing.

The fourth quarter saw revenue growth "driven by high-impact coverage of major national events including the Mahakumbh, Delhi Elections, and marquee properties such as Yuva, NDTV Auto Awards, and others.

Total expenses were higher by 50.3 per cent at Rs 191.34 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, NDTV's consolidated loss widened to Rs 218.01 crore from Rs 21.35 crore a year ago. Total income rose by 20.23 per cent to Rs 472.18 crore in 2024-25.

"The digital vertical also witnessed a 47 per cent year-on-year surge in users across its websites and apps," it said.

According to NDTV, over the past year, NDTV made decisive investments to scale its presence, modernise infrastructure, and unlock long-term value. These included a significant expansion of the network's distribution footprint, a comprehensive overhaul of its production and digital ecosystem, and a sharp focus on brand building.

As part of its growth roadmap, NDTV also expanded its portfolio with the launch of NDTV Marathi, a regional channel and NDTV World, a global-facing platform bringing India's perspective to international audiences.

"While these strategic moves contributed to a bottom-line loss for the year, they were necessary, deliberate steps toward building a more robust and globally resonant media business," said NDTV, adding it remains confident that these foundational investments will yield strong returns in the years ahead.

Shares of NDTV on Friday settled at Rs 123.05 on BSE, down 3.98 per cent from the previous close.