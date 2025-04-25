Maruti Suzuki Q4 result: Profit slips 1% to ₹3,911 cr; dividend declared

The Board of Directors at their meeting recommended a final dividend aggregating ₹4,244.4 crore i.e. ₹135 per share (nominal value ₹5 per share) for FY25, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported a marginal decline of 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) consolidated net profit on Friday for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25). The total profit stood at Rs 3,911 crore compared to Rs 3,952 crore in Q4 FY24.