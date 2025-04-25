Q4 results today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Zinc on Apr 25

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, and Hindustan Zinc are among 37 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Other major companies to release their performance report for the January-March quarter include RBL Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial, Poonawalla Fincorp, and L&T Finance Holdings.

Tata Technologies will also be announcing its fourth quarter results today.

Reliance Industries Q4 result preview

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to report modest earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, as analysts predict steady growth in its telecom and retail sectors, which may be offset by weakness in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment.

ALSO READ: Q4 result preview: Telecom, retail may offset O2C weakness for Reliance A Bloomberg survey of 16 analysts forecasts consolidated revenues of ₹2.42 trillion, reflecting a 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, while 10 analysts expect a net adjusted income of ₹18,517 crore, a 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline for Q4FY25.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q4 result preview

Market overview April 25

On Thursday, the markets broke their seven-day winning streak , ending in the red. The BSE Sensex fell by 315 points, closing at 79,801, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped by 82 points, finishing at 24,247.

India's stock markets today may face a balancing act between positive global sentiment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up by 154 points, trading at 24,528.

Stock Market LIVE Updates Follow the latest market updates here:

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 25