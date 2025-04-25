Q4 results today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Zinc on Apr 25

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, and Hindustan Zinc are among 37 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Other major companies to release their performance report for the January-March quarter include RBL Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial, Poonawalla Fincorp, and L&T Finance Holdings.
Tata Technologies will also be announcing its fourth quarter results today.
Reliance Industries Q4 result preview
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to report modest earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, as analysts predict steady growth in its telecom and retail sectors, which may be offset by weakness in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment.
A Bloomberg survey of 16 analysts forecasts consolidated revenues of ₹2.42 trillion, reflecting a 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, while 10 analysts expect a net adjusted income of ₹18,517 crore, a 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline for Q4FY25.
Maruti Suzuki is also anticipated to report subdued results for Q4FY25. Analysts expect a 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue to ₹40,715 crore, but a 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net profit, which is projected to be ₹3,749.37 crore. The main points of focus for analysts during Maruti Suzuki’s Q4FY25 results will likely be the outlook for demand and the timeline for new product launches.