Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit flat at Rs 7,118 crore, NII up 5.5%

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 7,118 crore for the January–March quarter of the financial year 2024–25, which remained almost flat compared to Rs 7,129 crore recorded in the year-ago period, mainly due to higher loan loss provisions and lower trading income.

Trading income for the quarter stood at Rs 173 crore as compared to Rs 1,021 crore.

Overall, non-interest income — which includes fee, trading, and miscellaneous income — was also flat at Rs 6,780 crore but grew 14 per cent on a sequential basis. Fee income for Q4FY25 grew 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 6,338 crore.

The net interest income (NII) of the lender rose by 5.51 per cent to Rs 13,810 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) was at 3.97 per cent, improving 4 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). NIM was 4.06 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

The bank incurred fresh slippages of Rs 4,805 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 4,371 crore in the year-ago period, while upgradations and recoveries were higher at Rs 2,790 crore as compared to Rs 2,155 crore.

Loan loss provisions also increased to Rs 1,369 crore as compared to Rs 832 crore.

“On slippages, the way we look at it is, the credit cycle is undergoing a normalisation. FY23 and FY24 were coming off troughs on slippages. It’s just the normalisation of the credit cycle plus some correction on the unsecured retail book,” said Puneet Sharma, chief financial officer, Axis Bank, during the post-earnings media call.

Total advances of the lender increased by 7.85 per cent and stood at Rs 10.41 trillion for the quarter, compared to Rs 9.65 trillion in the corresponding period last year. Retail loans grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6.23 trillion and accounted for 60 per cent of the net advances. The share of secured retail loans was around 72 per cent, with home loans comprising 27 per cent of the retail book.

Commenting on the slower growth of the credit card portfolio in FY25, Arjun Chowdhry, group executive for affluent banking, NRI, cards/payments and retail lending, said the bank will be cautious in expanding cards in force.

“We will be bringing back the acquisition, but we will be doing so cautiously and in a calibrated manner. So I cannot give you a number, but obviously we are now looking at faster growth than we had because we believe we are seeing the stabilisation which will allow us to deliver on that growth,” Chowdhry said.

The bank’s total deposits stood at Rs 11.73 trillion in the quarter compared to Rs 10.69 trillion, a rise of 9.76 per cent. The share of CASA deposits in total deposits increased to 41 per cent, up from 39 per cent at the end of Q3FY25.

The lender’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.28 per cent in Q4 from 1.43 per cent in the corresponding period. But the net NPA (NNPA) ratio of the bank marginally went up to 0.33 per cent from 0.31 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Axis Bank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) on a consolidated basis is 118 per cent. Commenting on the impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s final norms on LCR, Sharma said, “The RBI circular is effective April 1 of next year. On a static balance sheet basis, we do believe that the circular is neutral in our context, but the balance sheet is dynamic and keeps evolving. So it would be more prudent for us to comment on this closer to the implementation date than today.”