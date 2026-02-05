Max Healthcare Q3FY26 results: Overseas, OPD demand lift profit 26%

India's Max Healthcare Institute posted a jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, supported ‍by growth in ​international and outpatient consultations.

The hospital operator's consolidated net profit rose 26 per cent to 3.01 billion rupees ($33.36 million), compared with 2.39 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Results included a one-time charge of 482 million rupees linked to changes in ​India's labour codes, implemented last November as part of government efforts to simplify regulations, boost worker protections and encourage investment.

Max Healthcare's revenue climbed 10.7 per cent to 20.68 billion rupees, from 18.68 billion rupees last year.

KEY CONTEXT

Max Healthcare's international patient revenue grew 14.4 per cent in the reported quarter, accounting for nearly 9 per cent of total sales.