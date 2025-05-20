Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Max Healthcare Q4 results: Profit rises 27% at ₹319 cr, dividend declared

Max Healthcare Q4 results: Profit rises 27% at ₹319 cr, dividend declared

The board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of ₹1.5 per share for the financial year 2024-25

max healthcare
Shares of Max Healthcare were last traded at ₹1165.30 apiece on the BSE at the closing of the market.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
May 20 2025
Max Healthcare on Tuesday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹319 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking a 26.8 per cent increase compared to ₹251.54 crore reported in the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24).
Sequentially, the profit rose 33.6 per cent from ₹238.8 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.
 
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,956.86 crore in Q4 FY25, up 33.4 per cent from ₹1,467.02 crore in Q4 FY24. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 2.9 per cent from ₹1,901.51 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
“We are proud to report the 18th consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth in both Revenue and Operating EBITDA — a testament to the strength of our operating model, the trust of our patients, and the relentless efforts of our teams,” said Abhay Soi, chairman and MD, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
 
“We also took significant strategic steps in Q4 to position the company for long-term growth, including corporate actions and two M&A transactions. Notably, we completed the acquisition of land adjoining MSSH, Vaishali, paving the way for a brownfield expansion in this very busy hospital. As we look ahead, we are excited about commencing the operations at our three new brownfield towers in Saket, Nanavati and Mohali hospitals in the next three months and adding 1,500 beds to the capacity in the current financial year, which will further reinforce our leadership in quality healthcare delivery across geographies that we operate in,” Soi said.
 

Max Healthcare FY25 results

 
For the entire year, Max Healthcare reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,075.88 crore, marking a modest increase from ₹1,057.64 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, the company’s revenue from operations for FY25 rose significantly to ₹7,028.46 crore, up 30 per cent from ₹5,406.02 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Dividend announced

 
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of ₹1.5 per share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders.
 
Shares of Max Healthcare were last traded at ₹1165.30 apiece on the BSE at the closing of the market.
 

Max Healthcare Q4 highlights 

Profit: ₹319 crore
Revenue: ₹1,956.86 crore
EPS: ₹3.28 (basic), ₹3.26 (diluted)
 

Max Healthcare FY highlights: 

Profit: ₹1,075.88 crore
Revenue: ₹7,028.46 crore
EPS: ₹11.07 (basic), ₹11.01 (diluted)
First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

