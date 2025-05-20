Man Infraconstruction Q4 results: PAT rises 50% to ₹97 crore on lower costs

Man Infraconstruction on Tuesday reported over 50 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.15 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, helped by lower expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.65 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income was at Rs 327.83 crore, down from Rs 332.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Man Infraconstruction trimmed its expenses to Rs 194.81 crore in the fourth quarter, from Rs 261.72 crore in January-March FY24.

The board also declared the first interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each, for FY26.

Man Infraconstruction is into verticals like ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects and futuristic lifestyle houses.