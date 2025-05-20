Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Man Infraconstruction Q4 results: PAT rises 50% to ₹97 crore on lower costs

Man Infraconstruction Q4 results: PAT rises 50% to ₹97 crore on lower costs

Man Infraconstruction trimmed its expenses to Rs 194.81 crore in the fourth quarter, from Rs 261.72 crore in January-March FY24

Q4, Q4 results
The company's total income was at Rs 327.83 crore, down from Rs 332.26 crore in the year-ago quarter. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Man Infraconstruction on Tuesday reported over 50 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.15 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, helped by lower expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.65 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

ALSO READ: Max Healthcare Q4 | Pfizer Q4 Result |  HLE Glascoat soars on strong Q4 results     The company's total income was at Rs 327.83 crore, down from Rs 332.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Man Infraconstruction trimmed its expenses to Rs 194.81 crore in the fourth quarter, from Rs 261.72 crore in January-March FY24.

The board also declared the first interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each, for FY26. 

ALSO READ: Karur Vysya Bank Q4 Result | HT Media Q4 results

Man Infraconstruction is into verticals like ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects and futuristic lifestyle houses.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco Q4 net profit jumps 66% to Rs 5,284 crore, revenue up 16%

HT Media Q4 results: Profit rises to Rs 51.36 cr, revenue at Rs 513.57 cr

ACME Solar Holdings Q4 results: Net profit dips 77% to Rs 122 crore

Q4 results today: NHPC, Dixon Tech, Hindalco on May 20; see full list

New India Assurance's Q4 FY25 net profit declines 2% to ₹347 crore

Topics :Company ResultsMan InfraconstructionQ4 Results

First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story