Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit rises 66% to ₹5,284 cr, revenue up 16%

Hindalco Industries, reported a 66 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 2025, reaching Rs 5,284 crore, driven by strong performance in its Indian business amid favourable macroeconomic trends and reduced input costs.

In comparison, the Aditya Birla Group’s metal subsidiary had posted a consolidated net profit (PAT) of Rs 3,174 crore during the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. The company’s Board has recommended a dividend of 500 per cent (Rs 5 per share) for FY25, up 43 per cent from 350 per cent (Rs 3.5 per share) in FY24.

For Q4 FY25, the company reported record quarterly revenue of Rs 64,890 crore, an increase of 16 per cent year-on-year. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at Rs 10,296 crore, up 43 per cent YoY. Aluminium upstream operations posted record quarterly EBITDA of Rs 4,838 crore, rising 79 per cent year-on-year, with industry-leading EBITDA margins of 47 per cent. Aluminium downstream EBITDA also hit a quarterly high of Rs 219 crore, up 52 per cent. Consolidated revenue from operations for the January–March quarter also increased, rising to Rs 64,890 crore, up from Rs 55,994 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The copper business saw record domestic copper rod sales, exceeding 100 KT in the quarter under review. Novelis, the company's US-based subsidiary, reported a 77 per cent jump in Q4 net income attributable to the common shareholder, at $294 million.

Additionally, Hindalco delivered 10,000 aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra during the quarter, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to support the EV ecosystem.

Hindalco Industries, posted a 58 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,002 crore for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The company reported record consolidated revenue of Rs 238,496 crore for FY25, marking a 10 per cent rise over the previous year. Consolidated EBITDA for the year reached an all-time high of Rs 35,496 crore, up 38 per cent year-on-year.

In its aluminium business, Hindalco achieved a record upstream EBITDA of Rs 16,262 crore, up 78 per cent, and a record downstream EBITDA of Rs 633 crore, reflecting a 16 per cent increase year-on-year. The copper segment also recorded its highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 3,025 crore, up 16 per cent compared to the previous year.

Novelis posted a 14 per cent year-on-year rise in net income attributable to the common shareholder, reaching $683 million in FY25.

As of March 31, 2025, Hindalco’s consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 1.06x, compared to 1.21x a year earlier.