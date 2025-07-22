MFI CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 85% on higher provisions

Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen Ltd reported an 85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 60.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), owing to a contraction in net interest income and higher provisioning. However, sequentially, the net profit rose by 27.5 per cent from Rs 47.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25).

Its stock closed 1.03 per cent higher at Rs 1,280.20 per share on the BSE.

In a filing with the exchanges, the company said its net interest income (NII) declined 1.6 per cent to Rs 937 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, NII grew by 7 per cent from Rs 876.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Its net interest margin (NIM) dropped to 12.8 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 13.0 per cent in Q1 FY25. However, it improved slightly from 12.7 per cent in Q4 FY25.