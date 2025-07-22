Colgate Palmolive India Q1 results: Net profit down 11.9% as sales drop

Colgate Palmolive India saw its net profit drop 11.9 per cent in the quarter ended June, on the back of weak urban demand, a high base, and elevated competitive intensity.

The oral care major saw its revenue fall to Rs 1,434.1 crore, down 4.2 per cent compared to the same period last year, with its net profit standing at Rs 320.6 crore.

Its profit before interest, depreciation, and taxation (PBDIT) was down 11.5 per cent at Rs 470.5 crore in the April-June quarter.