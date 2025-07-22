One97 Communications Q1 result: Paytm's parent firm posts profit of ₹123 cr

"Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortis ation (Ebitda) and profit after tax (PAT) turned profitable at ₹72 crore (margin of 4 per cent) and ₹123 crore respectively, demonstrating artificial intelligence (AI)-led operating leverage, disciplined cost structure and higher other income," the company said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses declined to ₹2,016.1 crore during the quarter, down from ₹2,476.4 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹2,154.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Fintech major's revenue from operations also rose to ₹1,917.5 crore in Q1 FY26, up 27.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,501.6 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue was marginally higher than ₹1,911.5 crore. The growth was attributed to an increase in the number of subscription merchants, higher gross merchandise volume (GMV), and growth in revenues from the distribution of financial services.

"Our subscription merchants, who pay for devices and services, are at an all time high at 1.30 crore. We see potential of over 10 crore merchants who will accept payments and we believe that, over a period of time, 40-50 per cent of these merchants will need subscription services for managing their business needs. We are uniquely positioned to capitalise on the vast and growing market, especially as we have strategically identified monetisation opportunities across the merchant ecosystem," the company said.

It further added that its monthly transacting users reached 7.4 crore in the quarter.

Shares of One97 Communication closed at ₹1,052.6 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.