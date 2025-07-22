Paytm turns around with ₹122.5 cr net profit, 28% jump in revenue from ops

One97 Communications (OCL), the company that operates the Paytm brand, reported a turnaround with a consolidated profit of ₹122.5 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) from a net loss of ₹838.9 crore in Q1FY25. Paytm had posted a net loss of ₹539.8 crore in Q4FY25. In Q2FY25, Paytm had reported a profit but it was due to the sale of its ticketing business to Zomato. Now, Q1FY26 marks the first-ever profit after tax (PAT)-positive quarter for the company led by operational profit. The Noida-based financial technology (fintech) firm’s revenue from operations grew 27.7 per cent to ₹1,917.5 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,501.6 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, revenue from operations remained stagnant compared to ₹1,911.5 crore in Q4FY25.

Paytm has been cutting down on its expenses for the past few quarters, which has helped it turn profitable in Q1FY26. The company reported total expenses at ₹2,016.1 crore in Q1FY26, an 18.6 per cent reduction from ₹2,476.4 crore it recorded in Q1FY25. Total expenses were down 6.4 per cent from ₹2,154.9 crore in Q4FY25. Paytm has slashed its marketing and promotional costs from ₹221.4 crore in Q1FY25 to ₹99.8 crore in Q1FY26 — a 54.9 per cent cut on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Sequentially, these costs were down 30 per cent from ₹142.7 crore in Q4FY25.

ALSO READ: One97 Communications Q1 result: Paytm's parent firm posts profit of ₹123 cr The company recorded a 6 per cent drop in monthly transacting users (MTUs) to 74 million in Q1FY26 from 78 million in Q1FY25. MTUs were up 2.7 per cent from 72 million in Q4FY25. Segmental revenue from ops Paytm’s revenue from payments services grew 18 per cent to ₹1,044 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹884 crore in Q1FY25, though it was a tad lower than ₹1,046 crore in Q4FY25. The number of registered merchants with Paytm grew 11 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to 45 million in Q1FY26 from 41 million in Q1FY25. Sequentially, this count grew 3 per cent from 44 million in Q4FY25.

The company reported an all-time high of 13 million merchant subscriptions, including payment acceptance devices, in Q1FY26. This number has grown from 10.9 million in Q1FY25 and 12.4 million in Q4FY25. Revenue from distribution of financial services doubled to ₹561 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹280 crore in Q1FY25. This marginally grew by 3 per cent from ₹545 crore in Q4FY25. The company said a majority of its merchant loans were disbursed under a non-DLG (default loss guarantee) model, with more than 50 per cent of the same given to repeat customers. A DLG model is a contractual arrangement between a fintech and a lender, where the former guarantees to compensate the latter for losses arising from defaults by borrowers. A non-DLG model excludes such an arrangement.

However, the company expects a slower sequential growth in revenue from distribution of financial services in comparison to disbursement growth. It also expects a higher share of non-DLG disbursements in the future, which “reduces upfront DLG costs and also lifetime revenue by corresponding amount”. The company’s cash balance at the end of Q1FY26 stood at ₹12,872 crore as compared to ₹8,108 crore at the end of Q1FY25, and ₹12,809 crore at the end of Q4FY25. The bump in cash balance can be attributed to the sale of the company’s entertainment ticketing business in August 2024 to Zomato for ₹2,048 crore, and sale of its stock acquisition rights in Japan-based PayPay in December 2024 for ₹2,364 crore.