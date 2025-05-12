Morepen Lab Q4 net profit falls 31% to ₹20.31 cr, income up 10% at ₹470 cr

Morepen Laboratories has reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹20 crore in the March quarter, PAT has declined by 31 per cent from last year's Q4 results of ₹29 crore.

The fall in PAT can be attributed to the rise in total expenses, as the company reported ₹444.75 crore as the total expenditutre in the Q4 FY25, a 15 per cent rise compared to the ₹385.1 crore total expenses during the Q4FY24. The company's total income for the FY25 rose 7.3 per cent to Rs 1,830 crore from Rs 1,704 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. PAT for FY25 declined to 4.3 per cent to ₹37.09 crore from the ₹38.79 crore net profit during the previous financial year. ALSO READ: SRF Q4 net profit rises 24% to ₹526 crore on strong chemical sales The company announced that its board has approved a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share (face value ₹2) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. However, the company's total income has increased by 10.1 per cent to ₹470.46 crore, from last year's Q4 income of ₹427.31 crore.

Additionally, the board has approved a proposal from its subsidiary, ''Noted the decision of the Board of Directors of Morepen Medipath Limited (formerly known as Morepen Medtech Limited), a subsidiary of the Company, to incorporate a Wholly Owned

''The incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary is intended to expand both the Business-toConsumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) customer segments and to provide greater access to the medical device business.'', the company added. Subsidiary in the mainland at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.'', the company said in an exchange filing.