Reliance Power Q4 result: Profit of Rs 126 cr, shares zoom over 11%

Shares of Reliance Power on Monday jumped over 11 per cent after the firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 126 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The stock surged 10.66 per cent to close at Rs 42.77 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 13.60 per cent to Rs 43.91.

On the NSE, it rallied 11.25 per cent to Rs 43.

The company's market valuation climbed Rs 1,654.99 crore to Rs 17,180.58 crore.

In volume terms, 236.89 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 1,648.08 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

Reliance Power on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 126 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25 due to lower expenses.

Also Read

The company had reported a loss of Rs 397.56 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 2,066 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 2,193.85 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses declined to Rs 1,998.49 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,615.15 crore a year ago.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the annual consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,947.83 crore.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 2,068.38 crore in 2023-24.