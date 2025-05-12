SRF Q4 net profit rises 24% to ₹526 crore on strong chemical sales

Chemical conglomerate SRF Limited has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹526 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25. This marks a 24 per cent increase from last year's Q4 PAT of ₹422 crore. The company posted ₹4,313 crore revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY25, an increase of 20.83 per cent from the previous year's Q4 revenue of ₹3,569.74 crore. Chairman and Managing Director, Ashish Bharat Ram, said, “We have finished the year on a very strong note, supported by seasonal factors. That aside, we will go into the new financial year carrying this momentum. However, we are dealing with a very volatile global economy at the moment and while we remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead, the risks remain.”

In Q4FY25, the company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 47 per cent, from ₹616 crore in Q4FY24 to ₹906 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 60 per cent year-on-year, increasing from ₹443 crore to ₹707 crore.

ALSO READ: SRF hits record high in weak mkt; stock up 33% in 1-mth on healthy outlook The company's chemicals business delivered a 30 per cent increase in segment revenue, growing from ₹1,816 crore in Q4FY24 to ₹2,355 crore in Q4FY25. Its operating profit expanded by 50 per cent, from ₹498 crore to ₹748 crore over the same period.

“During the (fourth) quarter (of FY25), the demand for Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric and Polyester Industrial Yarn remained robust, while volumes of Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric were flat. The performance of Belting Fabrics was affected by the influx of low-cost imports from China, which had an impact on the overall performance of the Business,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Robust domestic demand for refrigerants—especially for room air conditioners—drove record-high sales in the Fluorochemicals business in Q4FY25.

In the performance films and foil business, segment revenue advanced by 19 per cent year-on-year, from ₹1,182 crore to ₹1,412 crore. Operating profit surged 216 per cent, from ₹33 crore to ₹105 crore. The business also achieved its highest-ever packed production, commercialised new value-added products, and increased sales of high-impact variants, all of which bolstered profitability.

The technical textiles business experienced a slight contraction, with segment revenue down 2 per cent—from ₹469 crore in Q4FY24 to ₹458 crore in Q4FY25. Its operating profit declined 43 per cent, from ₹70 crore to ₹40 crore, on a year-on-year basis.

Financial highlights

Q4 FY25

Revenue: ₹4,313 crore

Net profit: ₹526 crore

EPS (Basic and Diluted): ₹17.75

FY25

Revenue: ₹14,693.07 crore

Net profit: ₹1,250.7 crore

EPS (Basic and Diluted): ₹42.20