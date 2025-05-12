Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SRF Q4 net profit rises 24% to ₹526 crore on strong chemical sales

SRF Q4 net profit rises 24% to ₹526 crore on strong chemical sales

SRF reports ₹526 crore net profit in Q4 FY25, a 24 per cent rise driven by strong growth in chemicals, fluorochemicals, and performance films amid global volatility

q4 earnings, companies results
In Q4FY25, the company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 47 per cent, from ₹616 crore in Q4FY24 to ₹906 crore.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chemical conglomerate SRF Limited has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹526 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25. This marks a 24 per cent increase from last year's Q4 PAT of ₹422 crore.
 
The company posted ₹4,313 crore revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY25, an increase of 20.83 per cent from the previous year's Q4 revenue of ₹3,569.74 crore.
 
Chairman and Managing Director, Ashish Bharat Ram, said, “We have finished the year on a very strong note, supported by seasonal factors. That aside, we will go into the new financial year carrying this momentum. However, we are dealing with a very volatile global economy at the moment and while we remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead, the risks remain.”
 
In Q4FY25, the company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 47 per cent, from ₹616 crore in Q4FY24 to ₹906 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 60 per cent year-on-year, increasing from ₹443 crore to ₹707 crore.
 
The company's chemicals business delivered a 30 per cent increase in segment revenue, growing from ₹1,816 crore in Q4FY24 to ₹2,355 crore in Q4FY25. Its operating profit expanded by 50 per cent, from ₹498 crore to ₹748 crore over the same period.   
“During the (fourth) quarter (of FY25), the demand for Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric and Polyester Industrial Yarn remained robust, while volumes of Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric were flat. The performance of Belting Fabrics was affected by the influx of low-cost imports from China, which had an impact on the overall performance of the Business,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read

Tata Motors, SRF, and Bajaj Finance are top stocks to buy today; here's why

SRF jumps 6% after commissioning ₹239 crore agrochemical facility in Dahej

VBL, ICICI Bank: 5 stocks to buy and keep in your portfolio this April

SRF, Airtel among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL on February 13

SRF up 5% post Q3 results; rallies 25% so far in January, nears record high

 
Robust domestic demand for refrigerants—especially for room air conditioners—drove record-high sales in the Fluorochemicals business in Q4FY25.
 
In the performance films and foil business, segment revenue advanced by 19 per cent year-on-year, from ₹1,182 crore to ₹1,412 crore. Operating profit surged 216 per cent, from ₹33 crore to ₹105 crore. The business also achieved its highest-ever packed production, commercialised new value-added products, and increased sales of high-impact variants, all of which bolstered profitability.
 
The technical textiles business experienced a slight contraction, with segment revenue down 2 per cent—from ₹469 crore in Q4FY24 to ₹458 crore in Q4FY25. Its operating profit declined 43 per cent, from ₹70 crore to ₹40 crore, on a year-on-year basis.
 

Financial highlights

 

Q4 FY25

 
Revenue: ₹4,313 crore
 
Net profit: ₹526 crore
 
EPS (Basic and Diluted): ₹17.75
 

FY25

 
Revenue: ₹14,693.07 crore
 
Net profit: ₹1,250.7 crore
 
EPS (Basic and Diluted): ₹42.20
 
  ALSO READ: SRF jumps 6% after commissioning ₹239 crore agrochemical facility in Dahej  
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram General Insurance Q4 results: Profit rises 8% to ₹130 cr on growth

Ather Energy Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 234.4 crore on higher revenue

UPL reports Q4 results: Net profit of ₹1,079 cr on higher revenue

Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit jumps two-fold to Rs 59 cr, revenue rises 6.5%

Q4 results today: Tata Steel, PVR Inox, Raymond, Thomas Cook on May 12

Topics :SRFQ4 Resultscorporate earningsChemicals

First Published: May 12 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story