Ather Energy Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 234.4 crore on higher revenue

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) reduction in its net loss to ₹234.4 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to ₹283.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 29 per cent YoY to ₹676.1 crore, against ₹523.4 crore in Q4FY24. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹687.8 crore, up 28 per cent from ₹538 crore in the same period last year.
Expenses during the January-March period grew 12 per cent YoY to ₹922.2 crore.
The company, which made its stock market debut on May 6, 2025, listed on both the BSE and NSE at ₹328 per share.
For the full financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Ather reported a 28 per cent rise in revenue from operations at ₹2,255 crore, as against ₹1,753.8 crore in FY24. The company’s net loss for the year narrowed 23 per cent to ₹812.3 crore, compared to ₹1,059.7 crore in the previous fiscal.
Financial highlights
Q4 FY25
Revenue: ₹676.1 crore
Net loss: ₹234.4 crore
EPS (Basic and Diluted): ₹9
FY25
Revenue: ₹2,255 crore
Net loss: ₹812.3 crore
EPS (Basic and Diluted): ₹32