Ather Energy Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 234.4 crore on higher revenue

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) reduction in its net loss to ₹234.4 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to ₹283.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 29 per cent YoY to ₹676.1 crore, against ₹523.4 crore in Q4FY24. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹687.8 crore, up 28 per cent from ₹538 crore in the same period last year.

Expenses during the January-March period grew 12 per cent YoY to ₹922.2 crore.