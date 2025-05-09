Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4 profit declines 13.85 pc to Rs 164.93 cr

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4 profit declines 13.85 pc to Rs 164.93 cr

motherson
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Friday reported a 13.85 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 164.93 crore in the March quarter impacted by higher expenses and raw material cost.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 191.44 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,509.52 crore as against Rs 2,232.67 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

MSWIL further said total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 2,291.44 crore as compared to Rs 1,986.54 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Cost of materials consumed was higher at Rs 1,592.7 crore as compared to Rs 1,419.1 crore in the year-ago period.

For 2024-25, profit was at Rs 605.86 crore, down from Rs 638.3 crore in 2023-24, the company said.

In FY25, total revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,320.28 crore as against Rs 8,328.25 crore in FY24, it added.

Topics :Auto industryMotherson SumiQ4 Results

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

