Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4 profit declines 13.85 pc to Rs 164.93 cr

Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Friday reported a 13.85 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 164.93 crore in the March quarter impacted by higher expenses and raw material cost.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 191.44 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,509.52 crore as against Rs 2,232.67 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

MSWIL further said total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 2,291.44 crore as compared to Rs 1,986.54 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Cost of materials consumed was higher at Rs 1,592.7 crore as compared to Rs 1,419.1 crore in the year-ago period.

For 2024-25, profit was at Rs 605.86 crore, down from Rs 638.3 crore in 2023-24, the company said.

In FY25, total revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,320.28 crore as against Rs 8,328.25 crore in FY24, it added.