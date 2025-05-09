Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: Swiggy, Dr Reddy's among 69 firms on May 9; see full list

Q4 results today: Swiggy, Dr Reddy's among 69 firms on May 9; see full list

Q4 FY25 company results today: Birla Corporation and MapmyIndia will be among 69 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter on May 9

BSE, NSE, Stock Market
BSE building, Mumbai: Investors will be closely monitoring quarterly results for market cues on May 9 (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
Swiggy, Dr Reddy's, Manappuram Finance, and Bank of India will be among 69 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday.
 
Birla Corporation and MapmyIndia will also be releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter.
 
These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025. 
 

Dr Reddy's Q4 result preview

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is expected to post strong year-on-year growth in revenue and profit for the March 2025 quarter, driven by its Nicotinell acquisition, sustained US business momentum, and positive domestic outlook, according to brokerages tracked by Business Standard.  ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's Q4 results preview: Analysts eye 18% jump in PAT; check details 

Swiggy Q4 result preview

Swiggy is projected to report a wider net loss of ₹967.7 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹548.1 crore a year earlier. The loss in Q3 FY25 was ₹800.53 crore. Analysts will closely watch Swiggy Instamart’s performance, focusing on order growth, dark store expansion, and margins. 

Market overview May 9

On Thursday, May 8, markets closed lower amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. The BSE Sensex dropped 412 points to 80,334.81, while the NSE Nifty50 fell 141 points to 24,273.80 after India’s Ministry of Defence announced strikes on Pakistani defence sites under Operation Sindoor.
 
On Friday, May 9, markets showed resilience. Despite opening sharply lower, the Sensex trimmed losses to 522 points, trading at 79,821. The Nifty50 rebounded from 23,935 to 24,083, down 205 points.
 
Broader markets remained weak, with the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices down 1.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively. Most sectoral indices, including Bank, FMCG, Metal, and IT, were down around 1 per cent.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 9

  1. ABB India Limited
  2. Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.
  3. Ace Men Engg Works Ltd.
  4. Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.
  5. Adline Chem Lab Limited
  6. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited
  7. Aditya Vision Ltd.
  8. Bank of India
  9. Birla Corporation Limited
  10. Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
  11. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited
  12. Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.
  13. Desco Infratech Limited
  14. Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited
  15. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
  16. Eveready Industries India Ltd
  17. FGP Limited
  18. PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited
  19. The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited
  20. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd.
  21. Grindwell Norton Limited
  22. GRP Limited (formerly Gujarat Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd.)
  23. Hariom Pipe Industries Limited
  24. Hester Biosciences Limited
  25. India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited
  26. Indokem Limited
  27. Inspirisys Solutions Limited
  28. Intellect Design Arena Limited
  29. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited
  30. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited
  31. KPR Mill Limited
  32. Lloyds Engineering Works Limited
  33. Loyal Textile Mills Limited
  34. Manappuram Finance Limited
  35. C.E. Info Systems Limited (MapmyIndia)
  36. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited
  37. Navin Fluorine International Limited
  38. NDR Auto Components Limited
  39. Novartis India Limited
  40. Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Limited
  41. Omkar Overseas Limited
  42. Paisalo Digital Limited
  43. Pankaj Polymers Limited
  44. Perfectpac Limited
  45. PTC India Financial Services Limited
  46. Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited
  47. Prevest DenPro Limited
  48. Relaxo Footwears Limited
  49. Raj Oil Mills Limited
  50. Reliance Power Limited
  51. Rungta Irrigation Limited
  52. Selan Exploration Technology Limited
  53. Sagarsoft (India) Limited
  54. Shakti Pumps (India) Limited
  55. Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
  56. Sheetal Diamonds Limited
  57. Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited
  58. Smartlink Holdings Limited
  59. Sunita Tools Limited
  60. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited
  61. Swiggy Limited
  62. Transport Corporation of India Limited
  63. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited
  64. The Investment Trust of India Limited
  65. Thermax Limited
  66. Tree House Education & Accessories Limited
  67. Venkys (India) Limited
  68. VK Global Publications Limited
  69. WAA Solar Limited
First Published: May 09 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

