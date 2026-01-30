Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nalco Q3FY26 results: Profit up marginally to ₹1,595 cr, dividend declared

Nalco Q3FY26 results: Profit up marginally to ₹1,595 cr, dividend declared

Nalco's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,730.95 crore from ₹4,662.22 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 10.2 per cent from ₹4,292.34 crore

Nalco logo
Shares of NALCO slumped 10.7 per cent to close at ₹382.95 apiece on the BSE following the announcement of its results.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 3:59 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
State-owned National Aluminium Company (Nalco) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,595.15 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26, up 1.8 per cent from ₹1,566.32 crore during the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased 11.6 per cent from ₹1,429.94 crore.
 
The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,730.95 crore from ₹4,662.22 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 10.2 per cent from ₹4,292.34 crore. The company also witnessed a 34.2 per cent decline in its chemicals segment revenue to ₹1,656.78 crore, while aluminium revenues surged 33.1 per cent to ₹3,461.5 crore.
 
Bhubaneswar-based aluminium major’s total raw material cost rose 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹604.59 crore during the quarter, while total expenses increased 5.8 per cent to ₹2,793.37 crore.
 

Nalco announces dividend

NALCO’s board also approved a second interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share for FY26, with February 6 set as the record date.
 
Shares of NALCO slumped 10.7 per cent to close at ₹382.95 apiece on the BSE following the announcement of its results.

Nalco Q3 result highlights

Revenue from operations: ₹4,730.95 crore
Profit: ₹1,595.15 crore
Earnings per share: ₹8.69 (basic and diluted)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nestle India Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 46% as GST rate cuts boost demand

Facebook India profit jumps 28% to ₹647 cr in FY25 on strong revenue growth

Exide Industries Q3 results: Profit rises 5% to ₹258 cr on battery demand

Strides Pharma Q3FY26 results: Net profit doubles to ₹208.12 cr

Dr Lal Path Labs Q3 results: PAT dips to ₹90.5 cr on labour code changes

Topics :NalcoNalco National Aluminium CompanyQ3 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story