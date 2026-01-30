Nalco Q3FY26 results: Profit up marginally to ₹1,595 cr, dividend declared

State-owned National Aluminium Company (Nalco) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,595.15 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26, up 1.8 per cent from ₹1,566.32 crore during the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased 11.6 per cent from ₹1,429.94 crore.

The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,730.95 crore from ₹4,662.22 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 10.2 per cent from ₹4,292.34 crore. The company also witnessed a 34.2 per cent decline in its chemicals segment revenue to ₹1,656.78 crore, while aluminium revenues surged 33.1 per cent to ₹3,461.5 crore.