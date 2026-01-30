Strides Pharma Q3FY26 results: Net profit doubles to ₹208.12 cr

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Friday reported over two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at ₹208.12 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 on the back of robust sales growth and one time income on sale of property.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹90.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Strides Pharma Science Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at ₹1,194.65 crore as against ₹1,153.67 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,052.7 crore as compared to ₹1,043.96 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.