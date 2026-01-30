Dr Lal Path Labs Q3 results: PAT dips to ₹90.5 cr on labour code changes

Dr Lal Path Labs reported a lower third-quarter profit on Friday after taking ‍a one-time charge ​linked to India's new labour code, despite strong demand for its bundled test packages.

Consolidated net profit fell to ₹90.5 crore ($9.85 million) in the quarter ended December 31, from ₹96.7 crore a year earlier.

The ​country's largest diagnostics firm by revenue took up a one-time charge worth ₹30.1 crore linked to India's new labour codes.

India's new labour codes - the country's biggest overhaul of workers' laws in decades - have dragged profits of large corporates, including those of Godrej Consumer Products, Wipro and Infosys.