Tata Technologies Q4 results: Net rises 20% to Rs 189 cr on higher income

Consolidated total income in the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 1,342.73 crore as compared to Rs 1,325.19 crore in the year-ago period, it added

Tata Technologies
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Global product engineering and digital services firm Tata Technologies Ltd on Friday reported a 20.12 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 188.87 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher income and lesser expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 157.24 crore in the same quarter of the year-ago fiscal, Tata Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were at Rs 1,088.20 crore as against Rs 1,094.4 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 2025, PAT was at Rs 676.95 crore as compared to Rs 679.37 crore in the preceding financial year, the company said.

Consolidated total income in FY25 was at Rs 5,292.58 crore as against Rs 5,232.75 crore a year ago, it added.

"Over the year, we closed a total of 17 large deals which included one marquee deal exceeding USD 500 million, two USD 50 million plus deals, and one USD 20 million-plus deal. We continued strengthening our customer base, with 44 customers now in the million-dollar-plus category," Tata Technologies CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris said.

Tata Technologies Chief Financial Officer Savitha Balachandran said, "This quarter, we achieved strong profitability and solid cash flow performance despite operating in a demanding environment, through our unwavering and rigorous execution."  FY25 represents the fourth consecutive year of margins exceeding 18 per cent, Balachandran said, adding, "we also achieved the highest cash flows in the company's history.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

