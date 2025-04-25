Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Motilal Oswal Financial Services logs ₹63 cr loss in Q4; revenue drops 44%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) recorded a net loss of Rs 63.2 crore during the fourth quarter of 2024-25 against a profit of Rs 724 crore recorded during the corresponding period a year ago. This is the first time in five years that MOFSL has recorded a quarterly loss.
 
The financial firm’s total revenue from operations also declined by 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1190 crore in the quarter ending March. The net loss is on account of a fall in fair value changes. As per the company’s financial statement, the net loss on fair value change for the quarter stood at Rs 430 crore against a net gain of Rs 424 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
MOFSL’s board also approved a Rs 3,000 crore fundraise through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Earlier this month, the company also incorporated a new subsidiary in Dubai International Financial Centre.
 
Shares of MOFSL ended 8.5 per cent down at Rs 692 on Friday.
 
First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

