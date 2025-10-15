Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Oberoi Realty Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹760.26 crore

Oberoi Realty Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹760.26 crore

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It focuses on the luxury housing segment

real estate, realty firms
The total income grew to Rs 1,844.84 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 from Rs 1,358.62 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, Oberoi Realty said in a regulatory filing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
Oberoi Realty on Wednesday reported a 29 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 760.26 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 589.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew to Rs 1,844.84 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 from Rs 1,358.62 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, Oberoi Realty said in a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It focuses on the luxury housing segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

