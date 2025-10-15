LT Finance Q2FY26 net profit up 6 per cent, GST reform to support growth

LT Finance Ltd (LTF), a subsidiary of engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd, posted a six per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its net profit to ₹735 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26).

The net interest margin (NIM) plus fees moderated to 10.22 per cent in September 2025 from 10.86 per cent a year ago, according to an analyst presentation. The company’s stock closed 3.35 per cent higher at ₹271.55 on the BSE.

The credit cost - money set aside as provisions for stressed assets - declined to 2.41 per cent YoY from 2.59 per cent a year earlier, though it rose sequentially from 2.23 per cent in Q1FY26.

Loan book expands 15% YoY In a statement, LTF said its gross loans grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.07 trillion as on September 30, 2025. In the rural business finance segment, the book size grew three per cent Y-o-Y to ₹27,460 crore, while the personal loans book rose 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,878 crore. The farmer finance segment expanded 10 per cent YoY to ₹15,943 crore, and the two-wheeler finance book increased three per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,013 crore. The company leverages its 27 million-strong customer database to drive cross-sell and up-sell initiatives, which contributed 40 per cent of repeat disbursements by value and 51 per cent by count during Q2FY26.