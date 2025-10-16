Q2 results today: Infosys, Wipro, Nestle, Punjab & Sind Bank on Oct 16

5 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:38 AM IST
Infosys, Wipro, Nestle India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Waaree Energies, Jio Financial Services, and JSW Infrastructure are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q2FY26 on Thursday.
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Indian Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Indian Overseas Bank, LTIMindtree, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Eternal, and India Finsec.
Infosys Q2 preview
Information technology major (IT) Infosys Ltd is set to report its September quarter earnings, with analysts expecting a sequential uptick in the bottom line and top line, driven by deal ramp-up and inorganic contribution. Infosys’ revenue is expected to come in at ₹44,068.63 crore, marking a 4.23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase, according to consensus estimates tracked by Business Standard. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the company’s top line is projected to grow by 7.52 per cent.
The revenue growth is likely to be led by the recent deal ramp-ups and inorganic contribution from its recent acquisitions, analysts said. Meanwhile, the IT major is expected to post a 4.04 per cent increase in net profit for the September quarter sequentially to ₹7,200.22 crore. On a Y-o-Y basis, the net profit is expected to grow at an average of 10.67 per cent.
Technology major Wipro Ltd. is likely to post muted September-quarter earnings, with margins likely to come in at a tight range driven by upfront costs. The company's revenue is expected to increase marginally by 2.73 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹22,757.05 crore, according to consensus estimates tracked by Business Standard. Amid a flat margin, Wipro's bottom line is likely to slip nearly 2 per cent to ₹3,264.35 crore.
However, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the top and bottom line is expected to rise by 2.22 per cent and 1.73 per cent, respectively. Analysts forecast a sequential decline in Ebit margin despite rupee depreciation, mainly due to upfront costs linked to large deals. Key things to watch include commentary on the consulting business, particularly in the BFSI vertical, client-specific issues, the large-deal pipeline and its impact on margins, and the outlook for client discretionary spending.
Indian equity markets are expected to open the week’s penultimate trading session on a positive note, supported by gains in global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also signalled a favourable start for the benchmark indices. Market sentiment is likely to be further influenced by the weekly expiry of Sensex derivatives contracts scheduled for today.
At 7:58 AM on Thursday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 46 points higher at 25,470, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region also saw gains on Thursday, following Wall Street’s positive session driven by strong bank earnings amid volatile trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.95 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.16 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.09 per cent. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q2 results today, October 16
1. Abirami Financial Services India Ltd
2. Achyut Healthcare Ltd
3. Alok Industries Ltd
4. Arkade Developers Ltd
5. Artson Ltd
6. Atishay Ltd
7. Aurum PropTech Ltd
8. Bharat Bijlee Ltd
9. Benares Hotels Ltd
10. Chembond Chemicals Ltd
11. Choice International Ltd
12. CIE Automotive India Ltd
13. Crizac Ltd
14. Cryogenic Ogs Ltd
15. Cyient Ltd
16. D. B. Corp Ltd
17. Eternal Ltd
18. Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd
19. India Finsec Ltd
20. Indian Bank
21. Indo Credit Capital Ltd
22. Infosys Ltd
23. Indian Overseas Bank
24. Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd
25. Jio Financial Services Ltd
26. JSW Infrastructure Ltd
27. Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
28. Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
29. Key Corporation Ltd
30. LTIMindtree Ltd
31. Mastek Ltd
32. Metro Brands Ltd
33. Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd
34. National Standard (India) Ltd
35. Neil Industries Ltd
36. Nestle India Ltd
37. Nureca Ltd
38. Orbit Exports Ltd
39. Plastiblends India Ltd
40. PNB Gilts Ltd
41. Prime Securities Ltd
42. Punjab & Sind Bank
43. Punctual Trading Ltd
44. Radhe Developers India Ltd
45. Rallis India Ltd
46. Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd
47. Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd
48. South Indian Bank Ltd
49. Sprayking Ltd
50. Stellant Securities (India) Ltd
51. Seshaasai Technologies Ltd
52. Sungold Capital Ltd
53. Sunteck Realty Ltd
54. Swaraj Engines Ltd
55. TANFAC Industries Ltd
56. Transchem Ltd
57. Vikram Solar Ltd
58. V R Films & Studios Ltd
59. Waaree Energies Ltd
60. Wipro Ltd
61. YOGI Ltd
62. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
