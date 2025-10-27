New launch traction for Dr Reddy's key to offsetting price erosion

The September (Q2FY26) quarter performance of pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories missed estimates of most brokerages. The weak show in the North American market dragged the consolidated performance of the drug maker.

Given that price erosion in the North American market is expected to continue in the near term, some brokerages have cut their earnings estimates for the stock, though some of the sales loss could be offset by new drug opportunities.

While the stock has performed in line with its peer index, the Nifty Pharma, with a 1 per cent fall over the past year, it has underperformed the Nifty, which has gained 7.4 per cent during this period.

For the quarter, consolidated sales grew 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The European business rose 139 per cent Y-o-Y, led by the acquired nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) portfolio, which was integrated into operations from Q3FY25 onwards. The India business revenues were up by 13 per cent Y-o-Y, mainly due to launches, improved pricing, and higher volumes. The rest-of-the-world business was up 14 per cent Y-o-Y. What weighed on overall growth was the 13 per cent decline in US sales. The US is the single largest geography for Dr Reddy’s, accounting for 37 per cent of sales. The decline in the key market was on account of steep price erosion in the generic version of cancer drug Revlimid and other key molecules. With the product going off patent in January 2026 and multiple players in the market, revenues, which have been on a declining trend, are expected to witness a sharp drop in the December quarter. Dr Reddy’s has earned more than $1.7 billion from this opportunity in the past four years.

In addition to the base business, the company will be banking on a slew of filings for growth going ahead. The filings include 73 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) and two new drug applications (through the hybrid pathway) awaiting approval. Of these ANDAs, 45 are Para IVs, and 22 can secure ‘first-to-file’ status. Also, post FY27, there are several major patent expiries in the US, of which biosimilar Abatacept is an interesting opportunity, says Sumit Gupta of Centrum Research. The company plans to file the drug used in treating autoimmune diseases by the end of December 2025 and expects approval in 12 months, with a launch planned by December 2026 or January 2027.

Among the key revenue drivers for the company is the largest glucagon-like peptide-1 product, Semaglutide. The type-2 diabetes drug will go off patent in emerging markets and select developed markets such as Canada in 2026. It could be a large opportunity for Dr Reddy’s, especially in Canada, where only two to three firms may launch in the first wave. Analysts led by Bino Pathiparampil of Elara Securities estimate $100 million annual sales for the company in Canada alone. The company also plans to enter the Semaglutide market in India once it goes off patent in 2027. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,588. It has, however, cut core earnings by 10 per cent for FY26, citing lower sales of Revlimid.