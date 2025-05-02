Newgen Software Q4 results: PAT rises 2.8% to ₹108.3 cr on higher revenue

IT company Newgen Software has reported a 2.8 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 108.3 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on higher revenues.

It had logged a profit of Rs 105.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for Q4 FY25 came in at Rs 429.8 crore, a 14.5 per cent climb from Rs 375.2 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue was driven by strong growth in the APAC and the US region, a company statement said.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose 21.6 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively.

For the full FY25, profit jumped 20.5 per cent to Rs 315.2 crore, as against Rs 251.6 crore in FY24.

Revenue in FY25 increased 19.5 per cent to reach 1,486.8 crore, on the back of license and implementation revenues.

"Growth was driven by strong license and implementation revenues across markets. Our large customer base, with billing of over Rs 5 crores, increased to 87 customers from 65 customers last year. The quarter specifically witnessed strong growth and deal wins in the US region," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies.

Noida-headquartered Newgen Software has about 4,600 employees.