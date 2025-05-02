Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: Marico and Indian Overseas Bank among 37 firms on May 2

Q4 results today: Marico and Indian Overseas Bank among 37 firms on May 2

Q4 FY25 company results today: City Union Bank, Nitco, Sanofi India, and TRF will be among 37 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter on May 2

BSE building, Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 8:49 AM IST
Marico and Indian Overseas Bank are among the major companies to release their fourth quarter (Q4) results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday. In total, 37 companies will release performance reports for the January-March quarter and the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025. 
 

Adani Enterprises Q4 result highlights

 
Adani Enterprises posted a substantial 753 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching ₹3,845 crore compared to ₹451 crore in the same period last year. The surge was primarily due to an exceptional gain of ₹3,286 crore, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. This comes after the company reported a sharp drop in net profit to ₹58 crore in the previous quarter, largely due to underperformance in its coal trading division. 
 

Zomato Q4 result highlights

 
Zomato parent Eternal reported a sharp 77.7 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, falling to ₹39 crore from ₹175 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit was down 33.8 per cent from ₹59 crore in the previous quarter. The company cited weak demand and a shortage of delivery partners, driven by high demand in the quick commerce segment and increased competition from quick delivery of packaged food, as key reasons behind the slowdown in its core food delivery business, which remains its largest revenue source. 

Market overview May 2

 
The BSE Sensex closed at 80,242 on April 30, down 46 points or 0.06 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped just 2 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 24,334.
 
Markets remained shut on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day.
 
On May 2, 2025, market movement is expected to be influenced by developments surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan’s response, key macroeconomic data, and ongoing Q4 earnings.
 
As of 7:15 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 14 points higher at 24,433, indicating a mildly positive start.  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 2

  1. AAA Technologies Ltd.
  2. Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
  3. Aether Industries Ltd.
  4. Ami Organics Ltd.
  5. City Union Bank Ltd.
  6. Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.
  7. Deep Industries Ltd.
  8. Dhani Services Ltd.
  9. Godrej Properties Ltd.
  10. Gravita India Ltd.
  11. InfoBeans Technologies Ltd.
  12. Indian Overseas Bank
  13. Jindal Saw Ltd.
  14. Kids Medical Systems Ltd.
  15. Latent View Analytics Ltd.
  16. Marico Ltd.
  17. Mishka Exim Ltd.
  18. Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.
  19. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
  20. NITCO Ltd.
  21. Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.
  22. Omax Autos Ltd.
  23. Parag Milk Foods Ltd.
  24. PNB Gilts Ltd.
  25. Pyxis Finvest Ltd.
  26. RR Kabel Ltd.
  27. Sadhna Nitro Chem Ltd.
  28. Sanofi India Ltd.
  29. Subex Ltd.
  30. Sunteck Realty Ltd.
  31. TAHMAR Enterprises Ltd.
  32. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.
  33. Trans Freight Containers Ltd.
  34. TRF Ltd.
  35. Vijay Textiles Ltd.
  36. V-Mart Retail Ltd.
  37. Yasho Industries Ltd.
First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

