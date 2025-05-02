Q4 results today: Marico and Indian Overseas Bank among 37 firms on May 2

Marico and Indian Overseas Bank are among the major companies to release their fourth quarter (Q4) results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday. In total, 37 companies will release performance reports for the January-March quarter and the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Adani Enterprises Q4 result highlights

ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit up 7-fold at ₹3,845 cr, dividend declared Adani Enterprises posted a substantial 753 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching ₹3,845 crore compared to ₹451 crore in the same period last year. The surge was primarily due to an exceptional gain of ₹3,286 crore, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. This comes after the company reported a sharp drop in net profit to ₹58 crore in the previous quarter, largely due to underperformance in its coal trading division.

Zomato Q4 result highlights

ALSO READ: Zomato's parent Eternal Q4 net profit falls 78% to ₹39 cr, revenue up 64% Zomato parent Eternal reported a sharp 77.7 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, falling to ₹39 crore from ₹175 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit was down 33.8 per cent from ₹59 crore in the previous quarter. The company cited weak demand and a shortage of delivery partners, driven by high demand in the quick commerce segment and increased competition from quick delivery of packaged food, as key reasons behind the slowdown in its core food delivery business, which remains its largest revenue source.

Market overview May 2

The BSE Sensex closed at 80,242 on April 30, down 46 points or 0.06 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped just 2 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 24,334.

Markets remained shut on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day.

On May 2, 2025, market movement is expected to be influenced by developments surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan’s response, key macroeconomic data, and ongoing Q4 earnings.

As of 7:15 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 14 points higher at 24,433, indicating a mildly positive start.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 2