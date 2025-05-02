Godrej Properties Q4 results: Net profit falls 19% amid surge in expenses

Godrej Properties ’ profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) declined by 19 per cent year on year (YoY) amid a 54 per cent surge in expenses.

The company’s profit for the quarter stood at Rs 381.99 crore, while total expenses stood at Rs 2,078.82 crore, mainly driven by the cost of materials consumed.

Further, in Q4 FY25, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,121.73 crore, up by almost 49 per cent YoY.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly bookings of Rs 10,163 crore in Q4 FY25, up 7 per cent YoY. The company's quarterly bookings crossed Rs 10,000 crore for the first time.

During the quarter, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined by 2 per cent to Rs 634 crore.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties, said that the company’s strong sales performance despite the sectoral headwinds was due to its diversified portfolio benefiting from the consolidation in the sector. In FY25 overall, the company’s profit surged by 93.01 per cent YoY to Rs 1,399.9 crore, while its revenue grew by 62.2 per cent to Rs 4,922.84 crore. The growth was driven by the company’s bookings value across the fiscal year, which stood at Rs 29,444 crore, up 31 per cent YoY and surpassing its guidance of Rs 27,000 crore.

“For us, because we are very diversely spread and our products are also not in one city or in one micro market of a city, we're seeing very strong demand. There is going to be a sort of gradual shift in the next 4-6 quarters where each quarter will see a better sort of consolidation story for corporate developers or large developers in India,” he added during the earnings call on Friday (May 2).

In FY25, the company added business developments with a future booking potential of Rs 26,450 crore to its portfolio, against the guidance of Rs 20,000 crore. In FY26, the company has retained the guidance for the business development additions.

Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson, Godrej Properties, said, “Godrej Properties delivered a record-breaking FY25 with its highest-ever bookings, collections, operating cashflows, earnings and deliveries as well as a strong year for business development. Our sales bookings over the last three years have compounded at an annual growth rate of 55 per cent. The residential real estate sector in India has been strong over the past few years, and we believe the sectoral tailwinds will continue over the next few years.”

“The equity capital of Rs 6,000 crore we raised through a QIP in December 2024, combined with the record operating cash flow of Rs 7,484 crore we generated in FY25, will enable us to continue to invest for growth,” Godrej said.

The company’s board of directors, in its meeting held on Friday (2 May), also approved the raising of funds of not more than Rs 2,000 crore by the issue of non-convertible debentures, bonds, or other debt securities on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

In FY26, the company has guided the residential bookings value to hover around Rs 32,500 crore “through the launch of a large number of exciting new projects combined with strong sustenance sales”.

Sequentially, the company’s revenue surged by 119.1 per cent, while the profit jumped by 135 per cent YoY.