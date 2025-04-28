Nippon Life AMC Q4 net profit falls 13% to ₹298.6 cr, dividend announced

Nippon Life India Asset Management on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹298.6 crore for the quarter ended March (Q4FY25). This was down nearly 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹342.9 crore.

Sequentially, the net profit rose marginally by 1.1 per cent from ₹295.4 crore.

The revenue from operations rose to ₹566.5 crore from ₹468.3 crore in January-March 2024. However, the revenue dropped sequentially by 3.3 per cent from ₹587.9 crore. Nippon Life dividend

The board also recommended a dividend of ₹10 per share for FY25 subject to the approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting scheduled on July 18. "With this the total dividend for the financial year 2024-25 would be ₹18 per Equity share, including the interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share distributed in November 2024," the company said in a BSE filing.

Nippon Life FY25 results

For the financial year 2024-2025, Nippon Life India Asset Management a consolidated net profit of ₹1,286.4 crore. This was up nearly 16.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹1107.3 crore. Moreover, revenue from operations jumped by nearly 35.8 per cent to ₹2,230.7.

On Monday, Nippon Life India Asset Management was down 0.86 per cent to ₹635.2 apiece on the BSE.

