Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to ₹24.47 cr in June quarter

Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to ₹24.47 cr in June quarter

The company had a net profit of Rs 13.64 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year (FY24)

Nykaa, beauty care products
Shares of Nykaa settled 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 204.95 apiece on the BSE. | Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, on Tuesday reported a 79 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.47 crore for the three months ended June 2025.

The company had a net profit of Rs 13.64 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year (FY24).

Its total income increased to Rs 2,164.27 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 1,753.44 crore in the April-June quarter of FY24, Nykaa said in a regulatory filing. 

ALSO READ: Suzlon Energy Q1 results: Net profit rises 7% to ₹324 cr on higher revenues

The company's beauty vertical posted a revenue of Rs 1,975.37 crore, and the fashion segment generated Rs 170.83 crore in revenues.

Shares of Nykaa settled 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 204.95 apiece on the BSE. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suzlon Energy Q1 results: Net profit rises 7% to ₹324 cr on higher revenues

Hindalco Q1 result: Profit up 30% at ₹4,004 cr on cost control, efficiency

Hindalco Q1 profit jumps 30% to ₹4,004 cr on aluminium, Novelis boost

Muthoot Microfin Q1 results: Profit drops 95% to ₹6 cr on rising NPAs

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 results: Profit up 3% at ₹1466.8 cr, revenue rises 6%

Topics :NykaaQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story