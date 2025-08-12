Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to ₹24.47 cr in June quarter

FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, on Tuesday reported a 79 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.47 crore for the three months ended June 2025.
The company had a net profit of Rs 13.64 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year (FY24).
Its total income increased to Rs 2,164.27 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 1,753.44 crore in the April-June quarter of FY24, Nykaa said in a regulatory filing.
The company's beauty vertical posted a revenue of Rs 1,975.37 crore, and the fashion segment generated Rs 170.83 crore in revenues.
Shares of Nykaa settled 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 204.95 apiece on the BSE.
