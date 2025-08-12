Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindalco Q1 result: Profit up 30% at ₹4,004 cr on cost control, efficiency

Hindalco Q1 result: Profit up 30% at ₹4,004 cr on cost control, efficiency

The aluminum major's revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 rose 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹64,232 crore from ₹57,013 crore in Q1 FY25

Rahul Goreja
Hindalco Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,004 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3,074 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by operational efficiencies, cost control measures, and an improved product mix, the company said.
 
However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 24.22 per cent from ₹5,284 crore.
 
The aluminium major's revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 rose 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹64,232 crore from ₹57,013 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, revenue was down marginally from ₹64,890 crore.
 
 
"Aluminium India Upstream business continued to outperform with industry-best Ebitda margins of 44 per cent. Aluminium India Downstream had a stellar quarter and reported its strongest quarterly performance with 2x Ebitda growth. The Copper business delivered a healthy Ebidta in line with our guidance, despite lower TC/RCs. Novelis recorded 1 per cent growth in shipments, driven by all-time high quarterly beverage can volumes and accelerated cost reduction initiatives," said Satish Pai, managing director at Hindalco Industries.
 
Hindalco, a subsidiary of Adita Birla group, reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) ₹8,673, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

