Muthoot Microfin Q1 results: Profit drops 95% to ₹6 cr on rising NPAs

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) more than doubled to 4.85 per cent compared to 2.10 per cent a year ago, Muthoot Microfin said in a statement on Tuesday

Its total income also declined to Rs 559 crore during the quarter from Rs 664 crore in the year-ago period. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Muthoot Microfin Ltd has reported a 95 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 6 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025, mainly due to a surge in bad loans.

In contrast, the non-banking financial company-micro finance institution (NBFC-MFI) had earned a profit of Rs 113 crore a year ago.

Its total income also declined to Rs 559 crore during the quarter from Rs 664 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses increased to Rs 553 crore against Rs 517 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) more than doubled to 4.85 per cent compared to 2.10 per cent a year ago, Muthoot Microfin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Similarly, its net NPA (net of Stage III provision) also jumped to 1.58 per cent from 0.71 per cent in the first quarter of the preceding fiscal.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

