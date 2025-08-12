Hindalco Q1 result: Profit up 30% at ₹4,004 cr on cost control, efficiency

Hindalco Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,004 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3,074 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by operational efficiencies, cost control measures, and an improved product mix, the company said.

However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 24.22 per cent from ₹5,284 crore.

The aluminium major's revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 rose 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹64,232 crore from ₹57,013 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, revenue was down marginally from ₹64,890 crore.