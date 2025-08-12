Hindalco Q1 profit up 30% to ₹4,004 cr; US tariff to hit Novelis exports

Even as Hindalco Industries posted a 30 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter, the company warned that the 50 per cent tariff imposed on all aluminium exports from all countries to the United States will impact Novelis, its subsidiary that exports aluminium products from its Canadian unit.

In a post-results conference, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Satish Pai said that while demand for the company’s products remained strong in India, the US tariff hike could affect demand there. “The tariff has gone up from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, which will impact demand,” Pai said, adding that Hindalco’s own exports from India to Southeast Asian countries remain unaffected.

Demand from American automobile manufacturers has stayed resilient, but housing and aluminium can makers remain sluggish, he said. Novelis posted a net income of $96 million, down 36 per cent year-on-year for the first quarter of FY26. Novelis’ Q1FY26 adjusted EBITDA includes a net negative tariff impact of $28 million. Back home, beating analysts’ estimates, Hindalco Industries posted a 30 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,004 crore for Q1FY26, driven by robust aluminium operations in India and resilient shipments from Novelis. ALSO READ: New Zealand to launch two new seasonal work visas from December 2025 Revenue climbed 13 per cent to ₹64,232 crore, while consolidated EBITDA rose 9 per cent to ₹8,673 crore. “We think the demand for aluminium and copper in India will keep rising as demand from the infrastructure and housing sectors is rising very fast,” Pai said.

The India aluminium upstream business delivered an EBITDA of ₹4,080 crore, up 17 per cent, with industry-leading margins of 44 per cent. Aluminium downstream posted a record ₹229 crore EBITDA, more than doubling from a year earlier, helped by higher value-added products. Copper EBITDA came in at ₹673 crore, broadly in line with guidance despite weaker treatment and refining charges. Novelis shipments increased 1 per cent to 963 kilotonnes, supported by an 8 per cent jump in beverage can volumes, even as adjusted EBITDA slipped 17 per cent to $416 million due to higher scrap prices and tariffs. The company said cost-reduction initiatives are now expected to deliver run-rate savings of over $100 million in FY26, ahead of earlier guidance.

Pai said Hindalco’s integrated business model, disciplined costs, and strategic investments position it for sustained growth. Projects under commissioning include the 170-kilotonne Aditya FRP facility, aluminium AC fins, and a copper IGT plant. The company’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 1.02 times from 1.24 times a year earlier. Hindalco maintained momentum after its record FY25 earnings, with management citing operational efficiencies, an improved product mix, and progress on sustainability initiatives such as waste recycling and climate action. The company said its copper business delivered an EBITDA of ₹673 crore in Q1, in line with guidance, backed by reliable operations, continued strong domestic sales, and higher by-product realisations.