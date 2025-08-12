Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zydus Lifesciences Q1 results: Profit up 3% at ₹1466.8 cr, revenue rises 6%

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 results: Profit up 3% at ₹1466.8 cr, revenue rises 6%

Revenue from operations climbed 5.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,573.7 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹6,207.5 crore a year earlier on the back of new drug launches in the US

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday reported a 3.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,466.8 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), from ₹1,419.9 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit jumped 25.3 per cent from ₹1,170.9 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Revenue from operations climbed 5.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,573.7 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹6,207.5 crore a year earlier, on the back of new drug launches in the United States (US). However, on a sequential basis, revenue remained flat from ₹6,527.9 crore in the previous quarter.
 
In the US, Zydus Life's largest market, revenues stood at ₹3,181.7 crore, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent sequentially, accounting for 49 per cent of consolidated revenues.
 
During the quarter, the company also launched three new products in the US, filed three abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), and secured approvals for six new products, including two tentative approvals.
 
In the Indian market, the formulations and consumer wellness segments jointly contributed 37 per cent to consolidated revenues, generating ₹2,374.4 crore—a 6 per cent increase Y-o-Y.
 
"Our Q1 FY26 performance reflects the results of our disciplined execution, with most of our key businesses meeting expectations. We remain firmly on track to achieve our FY26 aspirations and are excited about the upcoming developments on the innovation front, which we believe will open up new avenues for sustainable growth," said Dr Sharvil Patel, managing director at Zydus Lifesciences.
 
The pharma firm's research and development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at ₹485.6 crore, nearly 7.4 per cent of revenues, the company said in a BSE filing. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹2,088.5 crore, flat Y-o-Y, with the Ebitda margin steady at 31.8 per cent, it added.
 
Shares of Zydus Life were trading ₹958.8 apiece, up 0.35 per cent, at 2.05 pm on the BSE on Tuesday.
 

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 result highlights

 
  • Revenue from operations: ₹6,573.7 crore
  • Profit: ₹1,466.8 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹14.58 (basic and diluted)

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

