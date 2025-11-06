Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / P&G Hygiene and Health Care net profit marginally down in Q2 FY26

P&G Hygiene and Health Care net profit marginally down in Q2 FY26

The FMCG firm reported a 1% drop in net profit to Rs 209.86 crore for Q2 FY26, even as revenue rose 1.32% year-on-year to Rs 1,150.17 crore amid a dynamic market environment

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G
The company’s modest revenue growth came amid a challenging external environment marked by inflationary pressures and evolving consumer trends. (Photo: Company website)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a marginal 1 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 209.86 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26). Revenue for the quarter rose 1.32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,150.17 crore.
 
What drove P&G Hygiene’s Q2 performance?
 
The company’s modest revenue growth came amid a challenging external environment marked by inflationary pressures and evolving consumer trends. Despite this, P&G Hygiene maintained stable profitability, supported by its focus on key daily-use product categories.
 
What did the company’s leadership say about the results?
 
V Kumar, managing director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, said in a release, “In an evolving and dynamic external environment, our team came together to execute our integrated growth strategy — a focused product portfolio of daily-use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution, and consumer and customer value, along with productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation.”
 
He added, “We know that this strategy is the right one for us to deliver sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIC Q2 profit surges 32% to ₹10,053 cr, Net premium income up 5.5%

Apollo Hospitals PAT up 26% in Q2; eyes HealthCo breakeven within 2 qtrs

Apollo Hospitals Q2 results: Profit rises 26% to ₹477 cr, misses estimates

LIC Q2 profit rises 31% to ₹10,098 cr, premium income grows 5.5%

NHPC Q2 results: Net profit rises nearly 15% to ₹1,219 cr on higher income

Topics :Company NewsP&GQ2 results

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story