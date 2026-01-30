Bajaj Auto Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 25% to ₹2,759 cr, unit sales up 10%

Automobile major Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 25 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,759 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, profit stood at ₹2,195.65 crore. On a sequential basis, profit rose 29.6 per cent from ₹2,122.03 in Q2FY26.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter increased 21.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹15,378.24 crore from ₹12,688.96 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue, however, was largely unchanged sequentially.

The growth was driven by a double-digit increase in export volumes across both two-wheelers and commercial vehicle segments. Overall, Bajaj Auto’s total sales during the quarter rose 7 per cent year-on-year to 1.13 million units.