Pidilite Industries Q2 profit up 8.2% to ₹584.6 crore; revenue rises 9.9%

Pidilite Industries on Thursday reported an 8.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 584.6 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 540.3 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal, Pidilite Industries, manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, according to a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 3,554.44 crore against Rs 3,234.91 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,816.94 crore compared to Rs 2,565.71 crore a year ago, the company said.
Pidilite Industries Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats said the company delivered double-digit underlying volume growth with sequential improvement and healthy operating margins, even in a challenging macro-economic environment.
"As we look ahead, we remain optimistic. The domestic operating environment is expected to improve, aided by favourable monsoons, and the indirect cascading impact of GST 2.0 on our demand, coupled with accelerated growth in the construction sector, driven by benign interest rates and enhanced liquidity," he added.
At the same time, Vats said, "We remain vigilant to geopolitical developments, given their potential to disrupt supply chains and create uncertainty around global tariffs".
