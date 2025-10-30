Pidilite Industries Q2 profit up 8.2% to ₹584.6 crore; revenue rises 9.9%

Pidilite Industries on Thursday reported an 8.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 584.6 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 540.3 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal, Pidilite Industries, manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, according to a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 3,554.44 crore against Rs 3,234.91 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,816.94 crore compared to Rs 2,565.71 crore a year ago, the company said.