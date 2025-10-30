ITC Q2 results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹5,126.11 cr, revenue down 1.3%

ITC on Thursday reported a 2.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at Rs 5,126.11 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), primarily aided by the cigarettes business. In the year-ago period, net profit had stood at Rs 4,992.87 crore. Cigarette-to-soap conglomerateon Thursday reported a 2.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at Rs 5,126.11 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), primarily aided by the cigarettes business. In the year-ago period, net profit had stood at Rs 4,992.87 crore.

The demerger of the hotel business became effective from January 1, 2025, and net profit from continuing operations in Q2FY26 stood at Rs 5,186.55 crore, up 4.2 per cent from Rs 4,979.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit came in ahead of the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 5,080 crore.

The company reported consolidated gross revenue of Rs 21,255.86 crore for Q2FY26, down 1.3 per cent compared to Rs 21,536.38 crore a year ago. The net revenue at Rs 19,502 crore came in marginally lower than the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 19,774 crore. Sequentially, net revenue was down 9.3 per cent, while net profit attributable to owners was down 2.3 per cent. The company’s board on Thursday recommended former G20 Sherpa and NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant as an independent director for a period of five years with effect from January 1, 2026. The board also approved the reappointment of Hemant Malik as a whole-time director for a period of two years with effect from August 12, 2026.

The company highlighted a strong operating performance by group companies led by ITC Infotech India Ltd and ITC Hotels Ltd. Subsidiary Surya Nepal Private Ltd delivered resilient performance amid disruptions in Nepal during September 2025, it added. Revenue from operating businesses was up except in agri. ITC’s non-cigarette FMCG segment recorded revenue of Rs 6,059.12 crore, up 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y amid operational challenges. The company said excessive rains in many parts of the country and the transition to the new goods and services tax (GST) regime posed operational challenges, causing short-term business disruptions. Pre-tax profit from the segment stood at Rs 438.72 crore, marginally down from Rs 444.24 crore a year earlier.

Stability in taxes and differentiated and premium offerings boosted the performance of the cigarettes segment, which clocked revenue of Rs 9,414.35 crore, up 6.04 per cent from the year-ago period. Pre-tax profit at Rs 5,462.10 crore was up 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y. The agri business segment recorded revenue of Rs 4,037.80 crore, down 30.9 per cent Y-o-Y. The company said that value-added agri exports during the quarter were relatively subdued due to delayed call-offs by customers amid uncertainty on account of US tariffs. Pre-tax profit from the segment, however, was up 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 453.61 crore.